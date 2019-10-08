UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Arrives In Beijing On Two-day Visit Of China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

BEIJING, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit of China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Upon arrival at Beijing Capital Airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Chinese Minister for Culture, Luo Shugang, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi.

The prime minister was presented Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Planning, Adviser on Commerce and Chairman board of Investment were accompanying the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister will have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Both the Chinese leaders will separately host banquets in honour of the PM. A number of agreements are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers.

The prime minister's visit is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly, and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 this year.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan's economic, investment and strategic ties with China.

Among other things, the prime minister will apprise the Chinese leadership of the government's recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as well as efforts to project CPEC as a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

There will be interaction with senior representatives of the Chinese business and corporate sector for deepening bilateral trade, commercial and investment partnership.

The prime minister will also be participating in the closing ceremony of the Beijing International Horticulture Expo, as the chief guest, where Premier Li Keqiang will be the host.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan's third visit to China within a year. After swearing in as prime minister, Imran Khan paid the first official visit to China and attended first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November 2018.

This year in April , Imran Khan visited China and participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing.

