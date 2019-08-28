UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Expected To Focus On Kashmir Situation At UN Next Month: Amb. Asad Khan

Wed 28th August 2019

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected next month to highlight the "gravity of the situation" in Indian Occupied Kashmir where India's crackdown has created a serious crisis, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has said.

"The prime minister will be most likely coming to the General Assembly session and participating in the (high-level) General Debate," Ambassador Khan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, a leading US financial newspaper. "That will be an opportunity for us to highlight the issue and the gravity of the situation." In this regard, the Journal noted that Pakistan already has warned that the situation in Kashmir could ignite a war with India, saying that both countries are nuclear armed.

The newspaper noted that Pakistani officials have been seeking to highlight India's recent actions that put occupied Kashmir under lockdown, which began on Aug.

5 when New Delhi annexed the disputed state.

The Journal said that while India claims the move—which has involved the arrest or confinement of hundreds of local political leaders, activists, businessmen, students and teachers -- was an internal one, it was condemned by human-rights groups world-wide and the Kashmir situation was discussed at a recent closed-door session of the U.N. Security Council.

"The international community actually should take this seriously and should look at it closely for whatever is going on there, because it's a serious humanitarian challenge, and secondly it poses a serious threat to peace and security," the Pakistani envoy said.

"And we of course will not be the first ones to initiate anything, but I think if in any way our sovereignty is challenged or threatened Pakistan certainly would respond in a befitting way."

