PM Imran Khan remarks on Chinese Communist Party appreciable: China

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan remarks that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has found a unique model of governance and brought enormous developments for the Chinese society in its own way are appreciable, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"I have noted the relevant report. Also noted that Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that CPC has found a unique model and brought enormous developments for the Chinese society in its own way beating many Western democracies. We appreciate these remarks," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said, lately, many foreign media and people from different social sections have expressed warm congratulations on the CPC centenary.

"They said that the CPC committed to its founding mission has overcome all kinds of difficulties and led the Chinese nation to great achievements in socio economic development," he added.

The spokesperson said that the century long journey of the CPC has shaken the world and added, as General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary, socialism with Chinese characteristics is fundamental achievement of the party and the people forged through innumerable hardships and great sacrifices and it is right path to achieve national rejuvenation.

Wang Wenbin said, "As we have upheld and developed the socialism with Chinese characteristics and driven coordinated progress in material, political, cultural, ethical, social and ecological terms, we have pioneered a new and unique Chinese path of modernization and created a new model for human advancement. He expressed the confidence that the Chinese nation will continue to follow this path.

It may be mentioned that last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to Chinese media persons who were visiting Islamabad as part of the CPC 100th anniversary celebrations had praised the Chinese leadership and the ruling CPC for pulling out millions of people from extreme poverty and making the country world second largest economy in a few decades.