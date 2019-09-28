UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Returns To New York After His Plane Develops Technical Fault

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

PM Imran Khan returns to New York after his plane develops technical fault

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A plane carrying Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entourage returned to New York Friday night after developing a technical fault while heading to Pakistan.

The prime minister had taken off from New York's Kennedy International Airport on Friday evening in a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, but it flew back in a couple of hours to have the problem fixed.

Pakistan's Ambassador to United Nations (UN), Maleeha Lodhi, who had earlier seen off PM Khan, rushed back to the airport to be on hand.

The prime minister, who led the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work is needed and they will try to complete it Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi escorted the prime minister back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he was staying during his hectic seven-day trip.

Officials said if the plane is not fixed in the morning, the prime minister would take a commercial flight back to Pakistan where he is anxious to visit earthquake-hit areas and visit the affected families.

During his "Mission Kashmir" visit to New York, the prime minister addressed the 193-member Assembly, attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the session, including United States President Donald Trump, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Hotel Visit Trump Saudi New York United States Turkish Lira Maleeha Lodhi Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 September 201 ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

10 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

11 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

10 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.