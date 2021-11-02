UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Visit Further Consolidates Pak-Saudi Strategic Cooperative Relationship: Chinese Scholar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:10 AM

PM Imran Khan visit further consolidates Pak-Saudi strategic cooperative relationship: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Saudi Arabia was very successful and fruitful and it has further consolidated the all-round strategic cooperative relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He observed that the visit reflects Pakistani government's paradigm shift from geo-politics to geo-economic cooperation.

During the visit, the two sides discussed in depth the docking between Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and "Naya Pakistan, and reached a high level of consensus. Both lay emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages and connectivity.

The Chinese scholar said that during the visit, PM Imran Khan attended the first Saudi-Pakistan Investment Forum wherein he stressed the importance of engaging the private and corporate sectors of the two countries to realize the untapped potential in the fields of trade, business and investment.

"I believe that the Investment Forum would usher in a new dynamism in the investment cooperation between the two countries," he added.

He said that the improvement of Pakistan's security environment, the rapid economic recovery and the smooth progress of the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) have increasingly strengthened the investment confidence of the middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, in Pakistan.

Cheng Xizhong remarked that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are important Muslim countries. The strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries is conducive to the unity of the Muslim world to jointly meet the challenges of the external and regional powers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business China Visit CPEC Progress Saudi Arabia Middle East Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

27 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudabl ..

UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudable

42 minutes ago
 Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host CO ..

Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host COP28 in 2023

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.