BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive remarks about the able leadership of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang are commendable, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"We have taken note of the positive remarks by the PM Imran Khan and we commend that," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had deeply appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their able leadership in a recently held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

While commenting on top priority accorded by PM Imran Khan's government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the CPEC, as an important pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) made major progress in the areas such as infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks since its launch.

"This progress is not only conducive for socio economic development of Pakistan but also the larger region," he added.

Zhao Lijian remarked that statistics showed that after the launch of the CPEC, it had created 75,000 jobs in Pakistan.

He said that China would continue to work with Pakistan for high quality CPEC cooperation, and to play a bigger role in improving people's lives and better promote regional productivity and economic integration.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan during the meeting had reaffirmed to accord the highest priority to the CPEC and a firm commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects.

The prime minister and the Chinese ambassador had also discussed bilateral relations, 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges.