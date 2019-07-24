PM Imran, Speaker Pelosi discuss Pak-US ties

WASHINGTON, July 24 APP:Prime Minister Imran Khan met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi here at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Extending a warm welcome, Speaker Pelosi said it was a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister of Pakistan to the US Capitol and to discuss the vital ties between "our economies, people & nations." During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters relating to Pak-US relations and regional developments.

The prime minister told the speaker that, through his visit to the United States, he intended to enhance better understanding and renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between the two countries.

He said Pakistan would continue to work with the United States for building an enduring partnership and promoting regional stability.

The prime minister added that peace in the region was vitally important for the promotion of Pakistan's development agenda. Pakistan had extended its full support to facilitate direct talks between the US and Taliban, which had made progress.

He affirmed that Pakistan would continue to play its role to help achieve the shared objective of a political solution in Afghanistan.

The prime minister also shared his vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia. That could be achieved through peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes and building stable and cooperative relationships, he added.

Imran Khan also apprised Speaker Pelosi of his government's domestic priorities including people-centric socio-economic development.