PM Imran,Chinese President Xi Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interests

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed bilateral and regional matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the prime minister Imran Khan thanked the Chinese President and the government for its principled stand on Kashmir issue.

He particularly mentioned Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's stand on Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister said everywhere you supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He briefed the president about Pakistan's present situation and said Pakistan has come out of difficult economic situation and added, "We will never forget China's financial cooperation in this regard." He said China has never asked anything for its support against our national interest and helped us without any conditionality.

Imran said that China provided Pakistan an opportunity to come out of very difficult economic situation and appreciated the Chinese support under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

Pakistan and China are all weather friends and strategic cooperative partners, he added.

The prime minister congratulated president Xi on the 70th anniversary of founding of People's republic of China.

He also thanked President Xi for warmly welcoming him and his delegation.

The Chinese President lauded prime minister Imran Khan for speaking on China-Pakistan relations during UN General Assembly's session.

He said both enjoyed close friendly relations and cooperated each other in different fields.

Earlier upon arrival, President Xi warmly welcomed the prime minister and his delegation.

