BEIJING, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's concepts of anti-corruption and poverty eradication were important parts of his thoughts of governing the country, Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in Pakistan said on Sunday.

"Only by persistently fighting against corruption and building a clean government, can the hearts of the people be won, consensus be consolidated and social cohesion be stimulated in the fight for a better life," Prof Cheng Wizhong said in a statement.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech after taking vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday, said corruption was the biggest problem for Pakistan, and his government would support the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for convicting the corrupt politicians.

"As we all know, since Imran Khan came to power, he has always stressed two issues: one is anti-corruption, the other is poverty eradication, which are two distinctive banners of his ruling for the people.

Through unremitting efforts in recent years, preliminary results have been achieved.' Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday sailed through the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, which really was something worth congratulations, he added.

Cheng said the corruption was a long-standing problem in Pakistan, which seriously affected social progress, economic development and improvement of people's livelihood. "The society has to fight against corruption and decide it will not allow corruption. Pakistan has to raise its moral standards to fight the menace, and create a fair and just society." He said the history of human civilization had proved that "a country rises from civilization. This requires the ruler and his administration to achieve self-transcendence and devote themselves to creating a good social atmosphere and cultivating the national humanistic quality."