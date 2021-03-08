UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran's Concepts Of Anti-corruption, Poverty Eradication Appreciable: Chinese Scholar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

PM Imran's concepts of anti-corruption, poverty eradication appreciable: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's concepts of anti-corruption and poverty eradication were important parts of his thoughts of governing the country, Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in Pakistan said on Sunday.

"Only by persistently fighting against corruption and building a clean government, can the hearts of the people be won, consensus be consolidated and social cohesion be stimulated in the fight for a better life," Prof Cheng Wizhong said in a statement.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech after taking vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday, said corruption was the biggest problem for Pakistan, and his government would support the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for convicting the corrupt politicians.

"As we all know, since Imran Khan came to power, he has always stressed two issues: one is anti-corruption, the other is poverty eradication, which are two distinctive banners of his ruling for the people.

Through unremitting efforts in recent years, preliminary results have been achieved.' Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday sailed through the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, which really was something worth congratulations, he added.

Cheng said the corruption was a long-standing problem in Pakistan, which seriously affected social progress, economic development and improvement of people's livelihood. "The society has to fight against corruption and decide it will not allow corruption. Pakistan has to raise its moral standards to fight the menace, and create a fair and just society." He opined that only by persistently fighting against corruption and building a clean government, could the hearts of the people be won, consensus be consolidated and social cohesion be stimulated in the fight for a better life. He said the history of human civilization had proved that "a country rises from civilization. This requires the ruler and his administration to achieve self-transcendence and devote themselves to creating a good social atmosphere and cultivating the national humanistic quality."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Vote Progress Sunday Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses proposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.