UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran's Letter To Indian Counterpart Shows Wisdom, Vision: Chinese Scholar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:40 AM

PM Imran's letter to Indian counterpart shows wisdom, vision: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi showed Pakistan's good wishes and unremitting efforts aimed at enabling durable peace and stability in South Asia.

"This letter depicted the wisdom and vision of PM Khan", these views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in South Asian countries on Thursday.

"I remember that as soon as Imran Khan came to power in August 2018, he expressed his strong desire to live in harmony with India. In the past two and a half years, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed this desire and made substantial efforts to this end. Pakistan's efforts for regional peace have been highly praised and unanimously appreciated by the international community," he said in a statement issued here.

"As we all know, the Kashmir issue is the core issue between India and Pakistan, and also the most intractable issue affecting regional peace and stability. Therefore, lasting peace and stability in South Asia depend on the proper settlement of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he added.

He said over the years, the Narendra Modi regime has been undermining relations with neighboring countries and regional peace and stability, which is obvious to all in the international community.

Therefore, India must first take concrete actions to create a favorable environment for constructive and fruitful dialogue with Pakistan, which is crucial. Otherwise, Pakistan will not be able to move forward.

China, he said, has noted that Pakistan is focusing on development and upholding peaceful coexistence with regional countries. China has also noted that Pakistan is actively calling on world leaders, especially those in South Asia, to abandon hatred, prejudice and religious extremism and jointly safeguard regional peace and prosperity.

Working for peace and development is the common aspiration and expectation of the countries in the region. China supports Pakistan's adherence to the foreign policies of peace and good neighborliness and is firmly committed to promoting the process of regional peace, and is pleased with Pakistan's recent positive initiatives with India, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Narendra Modi Jammu August 2018 All Asia

Recent Stories

UAE to host GCC and MENA Regional Climate Dialogue ..

12 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Continuing Negot ..

18 minutes ago

The significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Swiss Presi ..

42 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 128.54 million

42 minutes ago

UAE Press: Action Plan reinforces strength of UAE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.