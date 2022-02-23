UrduPoint.com

PM Imran's Moscow Visit Highlights Pakistan's Important Position In World Affairs: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan and his high-level delegation visit to Moscow fully highlighted Pakistan's important position in international affairs as well as his high-stature and great personal charisma, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said on Wednesday.

Prof Cheng, who is also a former military diplomat in Pakistan, said in statement the rivalry among the world's major powers was extremely fierce and the international situation was complex.

Under such circumstances, he said, "Pakistan has made the right choice, and guided by its geo-economic strategy, does not wish to join any particular bloc but instead desires to boost trade and economic cooperation with all countries." Prof Cheng observed that as a peace-loving country, Pakistan believed that cooperation among regional as well as world powers, including Russia, China and the United States, was in the best interests of mankind.

"Russia and Iran are both important energy suppliers. If it is not sanctions but cooperation, Pakistan and other relevant regional countries can obtain effective energy supply, and international cooperation is also conducive to an effective response to the current serious spread of the pandemic." As to issues such as Ukraine crisis, he said, Pakistan had always advocated political and diplomatic dialogues and emphasized that military options had not been proved as the right solution to any conflict.

"Pakistan's stance is consistent with that of the United Nations and the vast majority of justice upholding countries in the world," he added.

