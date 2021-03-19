PM inaugurates three tunnels at Swat Motorway

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce travel time.

He unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the prime minister was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

Briefing the prime minister, the FWO DG said the 80-km-long Swat Motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

He also presented a 3-D model of Swat Motorway to the prime minister.

The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government has successfully constructed Pakistan's first provincial motorway from its own resources.

The Swat Motorway has reduced journey time for commuters, especially tourists and traders. It also benefits the entire Malakand Division comprising Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Bajaur, Buner and Shangla districts.

The motorways originates from Karnal Sher Interchange in Swabi district on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and ends at Chakdara in Dir Lower district. Former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak had performed its ground breaking on August 25, 2016.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has recently approved acquisition of 10,000 kanal land for the Swat Motorway Phase-II, which would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madayn with an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion, besides Rs 20 billion cost of land.

The completion of the first phase of Swat Motorway has opened opportunities of trade, business and tourism for the Malakand Division, besides significantly reducing the distance between Peshawar and Swat to nearly two hours.

Before the construction of Swat Motorway, it used to take about four hours to reach Peshawar from Mingora, Swat due to narrow Malakand Pass.