UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Inaugurates Three Tunnels At Swat Motorway

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

PM inaugurates three tunnels at Swat Motorway

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce travel time.

He unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the prime minister was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

Briefing the prime minister, the FWO DG said the 80-km-long Swat Motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

He also presented a 3-D model of Swat Motorway to the prime minister.

The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government has successfully constructed Pakistan's first provincial motorway from its own resources.

The Swat Motorway has reduced journey time for commuters, especially tourists and traders. It also benefits the entire Malakand Division comprising Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Bajaur, Buner and Shangla districts.

The motorways originates from Karnal Sher Interchange in Swabi district on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and ends at Chakdara in Dir Lower district. Former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak had performed its ground breaking on August 25, 2016.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has recently approved acquisition of 10,000 kanal land for the Swat Motorway Phase-II, which would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madayn with an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion, besides Rs 20 billion cost of land.

The completion of the first phase of Swat Motorway has opened opportunities of trade, business and tourism for the Malakand Division, besides significantly reducing the distance between Peshawar and Swat to nearly two hours.

Before the construction of Swat Motorway, it used to take about four hours to reach Peshawar from Mingora, Swat due to narrow Malakand Pass.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Swat Motorway Karnal Fatehpur Chitral Dir Upper Dir Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Mingora August 2016 From Government FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

36 minutes ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

51 minutes ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

53 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

51 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

51 minutes ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.