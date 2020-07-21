(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Feature Construction-Package PM incentives package for construction industry: A momentous initiative to revitalize COVID-19 hit economy, clear 10mln houses backlog By Fakhar Alam In Spite of employing workforce of 40 allied industries, vast land and high profit prospects, the country's construction industry was under performing since long due to lack of incentives for real estate business and high growth of population, which resulted in a substantial increase in unemployment, inflation and a massive shortfall of about 10 million housing units today.

The construction industry, especially the housing sector, has remained under great stress in recent years owing to a record increase in the country's population to 207.774 million in 2017 against only 33 million in 1950. Pakistan had been ranked 14th populous country of the world in 1950 but today it is the 5th most populous country after China, India, USA and Indonesia following a record increase of 177.774 million population during the last 70 years.

The 6th national population and housing census 2017 has revealed an increase of 77.774 million population with a staggering growth rate of 2.4 pc against 130 million people in the 1998 census during the last 22 years.

The country's predominant majority population of around 132.189 million (63.6%) were living in rural areas in 2017 against 65.6% in 1998, registering 2pc increase in migration of people from rural to urban areas for employment and better socioeconomic, education and health services, thus exerting an extraordinary pressure on the existing housing units.

The urban population stands at 75.58 million, which is about 36.4% of the country's population in 2017 against 32.52pc in 1998, showing an upward increase of 3.88% that resulted in a rapid increase in properties' prices.

Construction industry has witnessed momentous growth after launching of 334 kilometers (km) long Islamabad-Lahore motorway completed in 1997, Peshawar-Islamabad motorway (155km) in 2007, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (230km) and Pindi Battian-Multan (332km) motorway in 2019.

Despite an inherited fragile economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched scores of mega projects including laying foundation stone of the long-awaited multifaceted Mohmand dam on River Swat having power generation capacity of 800MW and water storage of 1.2MAF on May 2, 2019 to bolster energy and agriculture sectors imperative for sustainable economic and industrial development.

Likewise, construction work on gigantic Diamir Bhasha dam of 4,500MW with water storage capacity of 6.4MAF has been formally launched and timely completion of Hazara motorway was ensured.

Naya Pakistan housing project (NPHP) was launched in 2019 by the Prime Minister to provide affordable houses to all.

To revive COVID-19 hit economy and clear a backlog of 10 million houses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently announced an ambitious incentives package worth Rs 330 billion to enable poor, labourers, farmers, disadvantaged, Government employees, daily wagers, marginalized communities and have nots to build their own dream houses.

The package includes a subsidy of Rs30 billion for NPHP underwhich Rs 0.3 million special subsidy would be given to first 100,000 houses constructed beneficiaries.

Gigantic projects worth Rs400 billion would be launched by December 2020 besides a mega project for building of houses, flats and apartments worth Rs145 billion would be initiated by October this year.

Muhammad Waqas Anjum, Provincial Housing Authority (PHA)'s Financial Expert told APP that the country was currently facing a shortfall of about 10 million houses including 2.2 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed the PM incentives package a landmark initiative to clear the huge houses backlog.

"The demand for new housing units was growing at a rate of about 600,000 per year and if we add to it 500,000 units to clear the existing backlog in the next 20 years, then we will need to build 1.1 million units per annum," he said.

"Those people who borrow from banks to construct their homes would be given a subsidised interest rate till December 31, 2020. The interest rate for a five-marla house was five percent and seven percent markup would be charged for a 10-marla house," he said.

He said one-window operation would be launched in all the provinces where relevant authority would grant approval within a specific time limit besides No Objection Certificates ( NOCs ) would be reduced.

"Any person with an income of Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000 per month could apply for a home mortgage financing scheme through commercial banks under the PM package." KP Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali said ,"Our Prime Minister deserves full credit and appreciation for announcing Rs30 billion subsidy for NPHP and I urge overseas Pakistanis, investors and the general public to take full advantage of this golden opportunity," he said.

The minister said the construction sector has acquired the status of industry by the Prime Minister, which would add to the positive impact in the country's economic health and spur industrial growth in the post COVID-19 era.

He said that most of the development work in PTI Govt. flagship Jalozai housing scheme having 10,000 kanal area has been completed and allottees of plots would get possession in December this year.