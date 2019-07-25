UrduPoint.com
PM Johnson's Brexit Plan 'not In The Real World': Irish PM

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to strike a fresh Brexit deal with the EU is "not in the real world", Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Wednesday.

"The European Council doesn't meet until the 12th of October. We've no plans to meet any earlier than that," Varadkar told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"Any suggestion that there can be a whole new deal negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world." Britain is slated to leave the trading bloc on 31 October.

Johnson took office on Wednesday promising to use the 99 days until that deadline to renegotiate a new withdrawal agreement to cushion Britain's exit.

Varadkar's remarks echo those of other EU leaders, who have consistently said the withdrawal deal will not be reopened after being brokered between 28 member states last year.

"We've got solid support from other EU member states in the institution so we're in a strong position to get through this," Varadkar said.

The agreement failed to pass through the British parliament because of opposition to the inclusion of the so-called "backstop" -- a clause to prevent the emergence of a hard border with Ireland.

Varadkar also challenged Johnson -- who has been criticised as foreign secretary for employing rhetorical bluster -- to produce further detail of his Brexit plan.

"I think what I'd like to do is to hear from him. To hear him put some flesh on the bones of what he said today," Varadkar said.

"Confidence, and enthusiasm is not a substitute for a European policy or a foreign policy."

