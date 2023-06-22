PM joins world leaders at Summit for New Global Financing Pact

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday joined the world leaders here at the inaugural session of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

French President Emmanuel Macron is chairing the Summit which is attended by over 50 heads of states.

PM Sharif will also address the Summit and highlight Pakistan's position on the need for restructuring of international financial institutions to fight the contemporary challenges facing humanity. As a leading stakeholder in G-77 plus China grouping and also as a country adversely hit by climate change threat, Pakistan is better positioned for this role The two-day summit will conclude on June 23 (Friday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to attend the Summit, on the invitation of the French President.

The prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan's ambassador in France and diplomatic officials, besides senior French government authorities.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with different heads of state.