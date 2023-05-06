PM joins world leaders to witness coronation of King Charles III

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has joined a galaxy of foreign royals, officials and heads of the state and governments, to witness the coronation of King Charles III – a symbolic ceremony of religious service and royal pageantry.

The prime minister has arrived at the Westminster Abbey along with other foreign dignitaries, heads and representatives of Commonwealth member countries to witness the coronation of King, who is being crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

King Charles III, will become the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The ceremony is marked by ceremonial pomp and formality featuring centuries old traditions.

The Coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch will be ascending the throne. Over 400 VVIPs including 100 heads of the states and governments are attending the event.

King Charles III ascended the throne on 8th September 2022 following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.