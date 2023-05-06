UrduPoint.com

PM Joins World Leaders To Witness Coronation Of King Charles III

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PM joins world leaders to witness coronation of King Charles III

LONDON, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has joined a galaxy of foreign royals, officials and heads of the state and governments, to witness the coronation of King Charles III – a symbolic ceremony of religious service and royal pageantry.

The prime minister has arrived at the Westminster Abbey along with other foreign dignitaries, heads and representatives of Commonwealth member countries to witness the coronation of King, who is being crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

King Charles III, will become the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The ceremony is marked by ceremonial pomp and formality featuring centuries old traditions.

The Coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch will be ascending the throne. Over 400 VVIPs including 100 heads of the states and governments are attending the event.

King Charles III ascended the throne on 8th September 2022 following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister September Event

Recent Stories

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

11 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

33 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

41 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on â€˜E ..

41 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.