Open Menu

PM Kakar Arrives In New York To Lead Pakistan's Delegation At UNGA

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 01:10 AM

PM Kakar arrives in New York to lead Pakistan's delegation at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar flew into New York on Monday afternoon to lead Pakistan's delegation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens tomorrow, with nearly 150 world leaders set to attend the annual event.

He was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and other officials.

The prime minister is set to address the General Assembly on Sept 22, the first Pakistani caretaker premier to do so.

Massive security measures are in place in and around the UN complex for the Assembly's high-level debate from Sept 19 to 26.

In his address, PM Kakar is expected to project Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and general issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country's economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investment.

In addition, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries as well as with the heads of international organizations, philanthropic organizations and corporate leaders.

He also has a number of media engagements.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani arrived on Sunday.

PM Kakar will apparently be the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UN General Assembly.

At a news briefing in New York last week, Ambassador Munir Akram said that PM Kakar will also participate in a sustainable development goals (SDG) summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, on the sidelines of the Assembly session.

"The prime minister will be speaking about the mobilization of financing for SDGs," Ambassador Ak�ram said.

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development where "he will talk about how to mobilize private sector finance for development," the Pakistani envoy added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen not to attend this year's session. Instead his Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will address the Assembly on Sept 26.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Aamir Khan Visit Jammu Lead New York United States Sudanese Pound Sardar Masood Khan Sunday Media Event From Airport

Recent Stories

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

39 minutes ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

2 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

2 hours ago
FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

2 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

2 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

3 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous