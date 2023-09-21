PM Kakar, Uzbek President reaffirm to promote regional, economic integration

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to promote regional economic integration and resolved to play an active role for inter-regional connectivity.

They held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 78th Session of UNGA, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including political, trade, economic, security, defence, and connectivity.

The prime minister, while expressing satisfaction at the growing level of bilateral cooperation in the last few years, stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum.

He underlined that the operationalization of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) would boost trade and transit between the two countries.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to timely completion of Trans-Afghan railway project.

He also noted that regional connectivity, trade, and economic integration would have a stabilizing effect on Afghanistan as well.

Both sides also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and matters related to the regional security and stability.