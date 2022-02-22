BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan's concept of Clean Green Initiative deeply reflects his value orientation of a people-centered approach and constantly meets people's needs for a better life.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in an article published in China Economic Net (CEN) while commenting on Spring Tree Planting drive kicked start in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan this morning urged citizens to plant at least five trees per family and join the government's efforts in securing a protected environment for future generations while addressing at the launch of nationwide spring tree plantation campaign.

We often say that clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver. Green water and green mountains are prerequisites for human survival and development.

In 2018, when Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, he formulated a plan to plant 10 billion trees within five years to meet the challenges of global warming and deforestation.

While planting trees, the Pakistani government also incorporates the theme of tree planting into the school curriculum, so as to make the young generation aware of the importance of trees and forests, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly stressed that afforestation is not only the work of the government, but also related to the whole nation and mankind. Everyone should take part in the tree planting campaign, or global warming will turn the land into a desert. At the same time, large-scale tree planting will also help solve the problems of water shortage and increasingly serious urban haze pollution.

He said, in the early years, the tree planting campaign gained successful experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwestern Pakistan was the first province to launch the tree planting campaign, and the survival rate of the new seedlings has reached about 80%.

The province has set up about 200 seedling cultivation bases to provide people with saplings free of charge.

The province encourages the participation of the private sector and local communities and about 500,000 jobs have been created, thus having realized the development of a green economy.

Prof Cheng noted that on February 21, the Pakistani government announced that around 800,000 scouts of Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) would be engaged for the planting of 540 million trees under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project's spring tree planting campaign.

Their participation in the Clean Green Pakistan campaign will help divert their energies towards healthy and positive activities of nature preservation. The spring plantation drive under TBTTP will kick start today and scouts from all across the country will be joining plantation activities to achieve the largest plantation target of 540 million trees from February to April.

In addition, Beaconhouse College Programme (BCP) will also become part of the government's Clean Green Initiative for driving climate action and nature conservation. BCP is making efforts to engage its 45,000 to 50,000 participants nationwide to plant approximately 100,000 trees.

He suggested that in the process of national greening, we may plant a variety of fruit trees in places with appropriate conditions, so as to achieve the two purposes of greening and economic benefits.

"I sincerely wish Pakistan a successful spring tree planting campaign, a green landscape all over Pakistan, and a green development path in its modernization drive," he added.