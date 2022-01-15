BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics Games next month reflects the special feelings of the Pakistani people for the Chinese people and the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, former Defence Attache in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Saturday.

Prof. Cheng emphasized that Beijing Winter Olympics Games will be held in Beijing, capital of China, which will be a concentrated display of China's development achievements and reflects China's major contributions to global development. Beijing Winter Olympics Games is an important opportunity to let the world know the real China and let the world have a deeper understanding of China's reality.

He said at a time when countries around the world were eager to participate in the games, few countries were trying to create trouble for China to host the Olympics Games. At this moment, Pakistan, a friendly neighbor, timely announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend the opening ceremony and visit China.

Just as Pakistan unreservedly gave full support to China when the serious pandemic occurred in Wuhan, Pakistan once again has given China its selfless support, for which the Chinese people highly appreciated.

During the visit, the leaders of the two countries will have interaction for further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and exchange views on regional and international issues. "I believe the visit will be completely successful and fruitful", he added.