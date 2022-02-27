UrduPoint.com

PM Khan's Moscow Visit Sets Clear Direction For Future Pak-Russia Relations: Prof Cheng

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PM Khan's Moscow visit sets clear direction for future Pak-Russia relations: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow, very successful and of historical significance, setting a clear direction for the future development of Pakistan-Russia comprehensive and pragmatic cooperative relations, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said on Sunday.

Prof. Cheng, also a former Chinese military diplomat in Pakistan, said in statement that this historic and important visit, which was fixed in advance, has many important highlights.

First, when the Ukraine crisis erupted, Pakistan observed calmly, ruled out external interference, and the visit was carried out as planned, which reflects the maturity and independence of Pakistan's diplomacy and has aroused great concern of the international community.

The second bright spot of the visit, he noted, is that when Russia was extremely busy with the military moves, President Putin still took as long as three and a half hours to talk with PM Imran Khan, and the foreign ministers of the two countries held separate talks, which shows that Russia and other major powers in the world all attach great importance to Pakistan.

They not only attach importance to developing bilateral relations with Pakistan, but also attach importance to Pakistan's stance and role on regional as well as international issues, he added.

The third bright spot of the visit, in Prof Cheng point of view, is that Pakistan has explicitly ruled out any possibility of participating in any camp politics and urged the international community to make joint efforts for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means. Pakistan's stance is consistent with that of the United Nations and the vast majority of justice upholding countries in the world.

Prof. Cheng noted that over the past few decades, Pakistan has learned many lessons in choosing sides. For example, Pakistan was forced to support the US war in Afghanistan. As a result, Pakistan suffered economic losses of up to $250 billion, thousands of Pakistanis sacrificed their lives, terrorism spread seriously in the whole region.

He observed that since PM Imran Khan took office, Pakistan has dared to say no in front of regional and world powers, pursued the independent foreign policy of peace, unswervingly focused on economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, and committed to maintaining world peace and regional stability.

Firmly implementing its geo-economic strategy, Pakistan now has friends all over the world for economic and trade cooperation and regional connectivity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Independence Sunday All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

12 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

12 hours ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>