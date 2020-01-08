PM lauds IG Punjab for giving tough time to criminals

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Inspector General Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and the Punjab Police for successfully going after hardened criminals in the province.

"This has sent a positive message of a new culture of zero tolerance in the Punjab police, for criminals," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, has taken stringent measures to nab criminals, after he was appointed IG Punjab in November last.