PM Lauds IG Punjab For Giving Tough Time To Criminals

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:40 PM

PM lauds IG Punjab for giving tough time to criminals

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Inspector General Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and the Punjab Police for successfully going after hardened criminals in the province.

"This has sent a positive message of a new culture of zero tolerance in the Punjab police, for criminals," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, has taken stringent measures to nab criminals, after he was appointed IG Punjab in November last.

