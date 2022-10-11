ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded late Pervaiz Malik's contributions for Pakistan Muslim League-N and his steadfastness with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister remembered late PML-N stalwart on his death anniversary.

The prime minister said that Pervaiz Malik was a trustworthy, sagacious and judicious person and the way he showed his loyalty with the PML-N and his support for Nawaz Sharif was a precious chapter of loyalty and party allegiance.

His contributions would be always remembered, he added.