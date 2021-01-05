UrduPoint.com
PM Lauds Law Ministry On Disposing Of 100 Cases Per Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM lauds Law Ministry on disposing of 100 cases per day

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice for disposing of the pending cases at an average of 100 per day.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The prime minister was given an update about the disposal of court cases on priority.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, while briefing the prime minister about the performance of his ministry, mentioned that 99.5 percent cases had been disposed of so far.

The meeting discussed important legal and constitutional matters, and the strategy to deal with them.

