PM Lauds NCOC's Team For Its Dedicated Work

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PM lauds NCOC's team for its dedicated work

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday lauded the dedicated work of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, saying it proved as linchpin in the country's Covid 19 response strategy.

On his twitter handle, the Prime Minister posted that the government's strategy to contain coronavirus had been appreciated by the world.

With the blessing of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was protected from the worst effects of the deadly infection, he further added.

The Prime Minister reflected his thoughts on the NCOC as the body had completed its 500 days of formation.

"Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah, the NCOC has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid. I want to pay tribute to the NCOC's team which through its dedicated work, has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy," he posted.

