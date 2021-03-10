PM launches 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme; vows to provide direct subsidy to 30 m families from June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government, in order to protect the poor people from inflation and price-hike, would initiate a revolutionary programme of providing direct subsidy to 30 million families – around half of the country's population from June.

He said this while launching here the 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme, under which the poor and labour classes would be provided free meal boxes twice a day through mobile trucks at various points of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The prime minister said through the direct subsidy programme, to be carried out under the umbrella of Ehsaas, subsidy amounts would be directly credited to the accounts of poor people enabling them to buy basic food items like wheat flour, sugar, ghee, pulses etc.

The government, he added, would also bring a similar direct subsidy programme for the farmers to help them in getting fertilizers and other agricultural inputs on subsidized rates.

The prime minister said with 70% of work already completed for the direct subsidy programme, progress on the remaining 30% was underway.

