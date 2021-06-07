PM launches national anti-polio drive

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the National Anti-Polio drive on Monday with a goal to rid the country of crippling disease.

The prime minister administered the drops of anti-polio vaccine to children aging below five years, at his Office.

The Federal government has chalked out a comprehensive national emergency programme against polio, which is being carried out across the country in joint collaboration with the provinces.