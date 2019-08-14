UrduPoint.com
PM Leaves For Muzaffarabad To Address AJK Legislative Assembly

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

PM leaves for Muzaffarabad to address AJK Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday left for Muzaffarabad to address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan had decided to observe 14th August in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and their just struggle for their right to self determination, said a press release of the PM Office media wing.

The August 15 will be observed as 'Black Day' against the ongoing Indian atrocities, blatant human rights violations and imposition of curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after illegally scrapping the special status of the disputed valley in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

