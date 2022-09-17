UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves To Attend Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral, 77th Session Of UNGA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for the United Kingdom en route to the United States of America to participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister, during his visit to UK, will represent Pakistan at the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

