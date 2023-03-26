(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that current political, governance and economic challenges had their roots in the failed policies of the previous government of Imran Niazi.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Imran Niazi had always been about grandstanding and rhetoric.

"The nation is justified in asking him about his dismal performance in office both at the Federal & provincial levels," the prime minister further posted.