PM meets Erdogan; discusses Kashmir, bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bilateral ties and matters of mutual interests.