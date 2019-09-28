UrduPoint.com
PM Meets UN Chief, Urges Him To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir with UN Secretary-General Antonio on Friday afternoon as he wrapped his seven-day visit to New York at the head of the Pakistan delegation to the UN General Assembly.

According to a press release, the prime minister commended the UN chief for his "clear articulation" of the world body's position on the Kashmir dispute in his last month's statement.

In his August 8 statement, the secretary-general expressed his concern over the situation in Kashmir, saying, "The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter...and applicable Security Council resolutions." On Friday, the Pakistani leader briefed the secretary-general on the 54 days long siege of over eight million Kashmiris amidst communications blackout. Such a draconian lock-down had no parallel in recent history, and the need for its immediate lifting could not be stressed enough, he said.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's rejection of Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as those were in clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human rights violations by India in held Kashmir, the prime minister underlined that India's recent actions represented a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses.

The prime minister highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India's illegal and irresponsible actions, underscoring the responsibility of the UN and international community to take urgent steps to save lives and help resolve the long-standing Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The Secretary General reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand, the press release said.

