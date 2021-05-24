UrduPoint.com
PM, Military Top Brass Briefed Over National Security

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his cabinet members and top military officials, on Monday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat, where they were given a briefing on the national and regional security situation.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the prime minister and other dignitaries on the arrival.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

The prime minister appreciated the diligent efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

