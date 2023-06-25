Open Menu

PM Of Niger Arrives In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou arrived on Sunday in Madinah to pray in the Prophet's Holy Mosque, and to have the honour of greeting the Prophet Mohammed, peace upon him, and his two companions.

He was received at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in Madinah Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri and several other officials.

