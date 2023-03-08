PM of Poland leaves Riyadh

Riyadh, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, and his accompanying delegation left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

At the King Khalid International Airport, Morawiecki was seen off by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, the Minister of Commerce, Dr.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Poland Saad bin Saleh Al-Saleh, and a number of senior officials.