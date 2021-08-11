UrduPoint.com

PM Offers Assistance To Turkey On Coping Forest Fires

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM offers assistance to Turkey on coping forest fires

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressing concern over Turkey's forest fires extended Pakistan's support for all possible assistance to help cope with the calamity.

In a meeting with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, the prime minister said Pakistan and Turkey were tied with historic fraternal ties, marked by "unique trust and support".

The prime minister conveyed his cordial greetings for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly Turkish people.

He expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral defence cooperation.

He thanked Turkey for expressing strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

On regional issues, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the Afghan peace process. Underlining that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward, he hoped that the Afghan leaders would recognize the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Pakistan will continue to make every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realize a political solution, he added.

The Turkish Defence Minister conveyed warm greetings from President Erdogan and reiterated Turkey's support to Pakistan on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

He concurred with Prime Minister Imran Khan on enhancing cooperation in all areas for the mutual benefit of both the countries, including the defence sector.

He also underlined Turkey's efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

Hulusi Akar is visiting Islamabad as part of frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey for consultations on important bilateral and regional issues.

