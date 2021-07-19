PM orders strict action against culprits of rape of disabled minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday taking notice of the complaint of a mother regarding alleged rape of her disabled minor daughter directed an immediate arrest of the culprits.

The mother had lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Citizen Portal under the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) that her daughter was assaulted in Okara, while the investigation officer of the incident had demanded a bribe from her.

The prime minister ordered an immediate legal action against the culprits.

He stressed a transparent investigation into the matter with a direction to keep the Prime Minister's Office informed about the investigation.

On reports of the investigating officer demanding a bribe from the mother of the disabled girl, the PMDU on the direction of the prime minister asked the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara to take an immediate action.

Following the order, the DPO suspended the investigating officer, the PMDU added.