PM Pays Respects At Imam Bukhari's Shrine In Samarkand

Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid his respects at the mausoleum of great Islamic scholar Imam Bukhari in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

The doors of the shine were especially opened for the prime minister and his delegation, where they offered Fateha for the well-known authority on Hadith.

The prime minister arrived in Uzbekistan on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

