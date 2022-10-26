PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool

MADINAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and prayed for the solidarity of Pakistan and prosperity of its people.

The prime minister offered prayers at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation also paid respects at the shines of the martyrs of Ghazva-e-Uhad.

Earlier, Governor Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received the prime minister on his arrival at the Madinah airport.