PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

MADINA MUNAWARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister along with his delegation broke fast (Iftar), offered Namaz-e-Maghrib, nawafil and prayed at Masjid e Nabvi (SWA).

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier, upon his arrival in the Holy City, the prime minister was received by Governor of Madina Munawara Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present.