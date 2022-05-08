UrduPoint.com

PM Pays Tributes To Mothers

May 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tributes to the mothers and stressed upon the people to serve them as it was a unique human relation.

In a message on the Mother's Day being observed across the globe, the prime minister said the motherhood kinship is based upon unmatched sincerity from where spouts overwhelming affection and love.

He also paid special tributes to the mothers of the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said today, the nation saluted the mothers of those Shuhada who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland.

Remembering the contributions of Mother Teresa and Dr Ruth Pfau, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of his mother and all other deceased ones.

He recollected that his late mother taught him to love islam, religion, Pakistan and face difficulties of life with humbleness.

