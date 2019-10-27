PM plants Kashmir Freedom Tree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday planted a 'Kashmir Freedom Tree' here in the PM House to express solidarity with the oppressed populace of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and mark Kashmir Black Day being observed across the country, Kashmir and the globe.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other senior officials.

After plantation of sapling, the Prime Minister also prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris undergoing worst kind of human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the progress and prosperity of the country.