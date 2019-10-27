UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Plants Kashmir Freedom Tree

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

PM plants Kashmir Freedom Tree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday planted a 'Kashmir Freedom Tree' here in the PM House to express solidarity with the oppressed populace of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and mark Kashmir Black Day being observed across the country, Kashmir and the globe.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other senior officials.

After plantation of sapling, the Prime Minister also prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris undergoing worst kind of human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

14 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

15 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

15 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.