PM, President Erdogan Exchange Pleasantries

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged pleasantries during their interaction marked by interesting remarks on the inauguration ceremony of the latter yesterday.

The prime minister had traveled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.

President Erdogan's spouse also joined the interaction. They appreciated Pakistani mangoes.

The prime minister conveyed felicitation to the president on his re-election and said that the Pakistani nation was overjoyed at his success.

He also thanked him for extending an invitation to attend the ceremony and share their joys, PM Office Media Wing in a press release, in urdu language, said.

The prime minister, on the occasion, expressed best wishes to the president.

He informed President Erdogan and Emine Erdogan about the gift of Pakistani mangoes which brought smiles to their faces.

President Erdogan reciprocated by saying that he was aware of the sweetness and delicacy of Pakistani mangoes.

Both president and his spouse thanked the prime minister for his participation.

