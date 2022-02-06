UrduPoint.com

PM, President Xi Review Pak-China Bilateral Cooperation, Discuss Global Issues

Published February 06, 2022

PM, President Xi review Pak-China bilateral cooperation, discuss global issues

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) , Feb 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

Both leaders held a meeting at the Great Hall of People. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the Prime Minister's visit to China in October 2019.

The prime minister underscored that China was Pakistan's steadfast partner, staunch supporter and 'Iron Brother'.

The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China had withstood the tests of times and the two nations firmly stood side by side in realizing their visions and shared aspirations of peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.

The prime minister briefed president Xi on people-centered geo-economics vision and his government's policies for Pakistan's sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.

He lauded China's continued support and assistance to Pakistan's socio-economic development which had greatly benefited from the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Khan welcomed increased Chinese investments in CPEC's Phase-II which centered on industrialization and improving people's livelihoods.

He shared his views with president Xi on growing polarization in the world which threatened unraveling of global developmental gains, and posed serious risks to the developing countries.

He highlighted that insurmountable challenges like climate change, health pandemics and growing inequalities could only be tackled through unqualified cooperation of all nations in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

In this regard, he lauded president Xi's visionary Belt and Road and Global Development Initiatives which called for collective action for sustainable development and win-win outcomes.

The prime minister highlighted that the atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the persecution of minorities in India in advancing the Hindutva mindset of RSS-BJP, was a threat to regional peace and stability.

He said that the rapid militarization of India was undermining regional stability.

Prime minister Khan highlighted that partnership between Pakistan and China was an anchor for peace and stability in the region and thanked China for its unwavering support to Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

Both leaders acknowledged that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote economic development and connectivity in the region and called on the international community to promptly assist the Afghan people in averting a humanitarian catastrophe.

Both leaders appreciated the signing of a number of agreements covering industrial cooperation, space cooperation, and vaccine cooperation.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to building of the Pakistan-China community for shared future in the new era.

Prime minister Imran Khan congratulated the leadership and people of China on successful hosting of the 24th Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and extended his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

He also renewed his invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his early convenience.

>