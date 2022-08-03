PM reaffirms resolve to further deepen Pak-Japan partnership in all aspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its long-standing ties with Japan and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen this valuable partnership in all aspects.

He stressed that bilateral cooperation must be further expanded in trade, investment, IT, renewable energy and other related fields.

The prime minister was talking to Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Highlighting the cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, the prime minister appreciated the support provided by the government of Japan for infrastructural and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Appreciating investments by the Japanese enterprises in Pakistan over the past many years, the prime minister assured that the government would make all possible effort to help further scale up such investments.

He also stressed the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister highlighted the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the need for peaceful resolution of the dispute for durable peace, security and prosperity in South Asia.

The Japanese parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs expressed sympathy and condolence over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.

Reaffirming Japan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, he thanked the prime minister for his personal efforts in deepening Pakistan-Japan cooperation.

He conveyed Japan's continued commitment to Pakistan in terms of enhanced trade, investment and socio-economic development.

Vice minister Honda also briefed the prime minister on the contribution of JICA in Pakistan, especially in areas of health, water, sanitation and disaster relief.