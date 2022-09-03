UrduPoint.com

PM Reassures Federal Govt's Support To Sindh In Relief, Rehabilitation Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the Federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected populace in the province.

The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people.

