ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday underscored the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and expressed Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

While emphasizing that regional connectivity and integration is the cornerstone of economic growth and development, prime minister Khan reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

He underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

He also reiterated the urgent need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

The prime minister underscored the importance of resumption of direct air flights between Lahore and Tashkent to enhance tourism, business linkages and people-to-people contacts.

He also stressed on finalizing all pending bilateral MoUs and Agreements, particularly the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan in March 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov conveyed greetings for the prime minister from the Uzbek president.