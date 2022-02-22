UrduPoint.com

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Desire To Expand Ties With Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PM reiterates Pakistan's desire to expand ties with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday underscored the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and expressed Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

While emphasizing that regional connectivity and integration is the cornerstone of economic growth and development, prime minister Khan reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

He underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

He also reiterated the urgent need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

The prime minister underscored the importance of resumption of direct air flights between Lahore and Tashkent to enhance tourism, business linkages and people-to-people contacts.

He also stressed on finalizing all pending bilateral MoUs and Agreements, particularly the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan in March 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov conveyed greetings for the prime minister from the Uzbek president.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Business Agriculture Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan March Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

1 minute ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

1 minute ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

12 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

54 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>