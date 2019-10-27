UrduPoint.com
PM Reiterates Support To Kashmiris At All Fora

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, moral and political support to its Kashmiri brethren by raising the Kashmir issue at all world fora.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership that called on him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation included Nisar Mirza, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb and Javed Iqbal.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present during the meeting.

Situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) was discussed during the meeting.

The Hurriyat leadership expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for vigorously presenting the Kashmir case at the United Nations.

The Prime Minister observed that the hearts of Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri brethren beat together and the whole nation was standing with them.

