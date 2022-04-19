PM remarks on China-Pakistan relations, CPEC highly appreciable: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's positive remarks on Sino-Pakistan relations and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying they fully reflected the Pakistani side's emphasis on China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation.

"China has noticed that for sometimes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on many occasions, which fully reflects the Pakistani side's emphasis on China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation. China highly appreciates this," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the mass transit bus project on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said China had greatly contributed to strengthening Pakistan's economy and expressed gratitude to President Xi for launch of CPEC as a game-changer for the country.

Wang Wenbin remarked said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Since its launch, it has made important contributions to Pakistan's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, and has been widely praised and recognized by all walks of life," he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side was willing to work with the Pakistani side to ensure the continuous advancement of the projects under construction and the smooth operation of the completed projects, continue to release the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people's livelihood, and make the corridor a demonstration project for high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

According to media reports, during his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also termed China a great friend that stood by Pakistan throughout history and appreciated the Chinese leadership's support for Pakistan at all international forums.

He also called upon China to support Pakistan in launch of the Karachi Circular Railway for the benefit of the people of the metropolitan.