UrduPoint.com

PM Remarks On China-Pakistan Relations, CPEC Highly Appreciable: Wang Wenbin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PM remarks on China-Pakistan relations, CPEC highly appreciable: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's positive remarks on Sino-Pakistan relations and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying they fully reflected the Pakistani side's emphasis on China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation.

"China has noticed that for sometimes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on many occasions, which fully reflects the Pakistani side's emphasis on China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation. China highly appreciates this," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the mass transit bus project on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said China had greatly contributed to strengthening Pakistan's economy and expressed gratitude to President Xi for launch of CPEC as a game-changer for the country.

Wang Wenbin remarked said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Since its launch, it has made important contributions to Pakistan's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, and has been widely praised and recognized by all walks of life," he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side was willing to work with the Pakistani side to ensure the continuous advancement of the projects under construction and the smooth operation of the completed projects, continue to release the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people's livelihood, and make the corridor a demonstration project for high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

According to media reports, during his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also termed China a great friend that stood by Pakistan throughout history and appreciated the Chinese leadership's support for Pakistan at all international forums.

He also called upon China to support Pakistan in launch of the Karachi Circular Railway for the benefit of the people of the metropolitan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Road CPEC Media All

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

13 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Rep ..

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.