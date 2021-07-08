UrduPoint.com
PM Satisfied Over Boom In Construction Sector

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PM satisfied over boom in construction sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the upward trajectory witnessed in the construction sector as a result of the government's incentives.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, appreciated the pace of development work that continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The NAPHDA chairman briefed the prime minister about the projects particularly related to the low-cost housing.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

